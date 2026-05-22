Netflix lines up first live daily vodcast, renews Emily in Paris for final season

Netflix has signed a deal with iHeartMedia to carry a video stream of its weekday morning radio show The Breakfast Club.

This is the first time Netflix will carry a live daily show and expands the streamer’s relationship with audio giant iHeartMedia after they first agreed a deal in December.

Hosted by Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Jess Hilarious, The Breakfast Club is a three-hour, hip-hop and R&B-focused morning show. Guests interviewed on the show since it was launched in 2010 include 50 Cent, Alicia Keys, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jay-Z, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg, Future, Lizzo and Will Smith.

The show will debut on Netflix on June 1, with iHeartMedia continuing to hold the audio-only rights.

“The Breakfast Club has been a cultural staple for years, and we’re thrilled to make it our first daily live morning show on Netflix,” said Lauren Smith, Netflix’s VP of content licensing and programming strategy.

“Every weekday, members can drop into nearly three hours of live, unfiltered conversation, plus exclusive moments they won’t hear anywhere else. It’s a big step forward in how we bring culturally defining audio-first franchises to life for Netflix audiences around the world, and we’re excited to deepen our partnership with iHeartMedia.”

Elsewhere, the streamer has announced it has renewed comedy-drama Emily in Paris for a sixth and final run.

The series, created by Darren Star (Sex & the City), follows an ambitious 20-something marketing executive from Chicago who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris.

Production on its final instalment began in Greece on Thursday. It is produced by Paramount Television Studios, Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.