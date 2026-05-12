NBCU’s Peacock brings Fast & Furious to TV, Bravo jumps on micro-reality train

NBCUniversal (NBCU) streamer Peacock is developing at least one TV spin-off to blockbuster movie franchise Fast & Furious, while the media company’s cablenet Bravo is expanding into microseries for the first time.

The revelations came on Monday during NBCU’s upfront presentation in New York, where Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel said the streamer could be developing as many as four television spin-offs of the franchise, which began in 2011. However, a representative for NBCU told multiple outlets that just one TV series is currently in active development.

Universal Television is producing the spin-off, with details of the plot being kept under wraps. The project counts Sam Vincent, Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan among the executive producers, with Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman serving as co-showrunners.

The franchise’s 10th instalment, Fast X, was released three years ago while an 11th, Fast Forever, is set to come out in 2028. Accumulatively, the film franchise has grossed more than US$7bn at the box office, making it one of the top 10 franchises in movie history. A potential timeline for production or release has not been outlined.

NBCU also announced that Bravo is moving into the microseries space with a pair of titles set within its reality franchises to be released via Peacock over the summer.

Salon Confessionals with Madison LeCroy (working title) follows the star of Bravo reality series Summer House as her clients share stories of their lives.

Campus Confidential: Miami (working title) follows Georgia Gay, who is the daughter Heather Gay, start of The Real Housewives’ Salt Lake City edition. The series is said to follow an “elite group of students” as they “navigate friendships, romance, Greek life and social media scandals, proving that behind every yacht party and perfect post lies a much messier reality.”

Both series will consist of around 60 episodes, roughly 60 to 90 seconds each. They are also both produced by Micromaker and Haymaker East, and executive produced by Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert and Jesse Light. Ronica Wynder, Eric Fuller and Caroline Bomback are co-executive producers.

Bravo ordered several traditional series for its linear platform, as well as streaming on Peacock. The network commissioned Vanderpump Rules: Lisa Las Vegas and Secrets, Lies, Texas Wives, in addition to renewing a raft of series such as The Real Housewives of Rhode Island (season two), The Valley: Persian Style (S2), Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition (S2), Below Deck Down Under (S5), Married to Medicine (S13), Southern Charm (S12), Summer House (S11), The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (S7) and Top Chef (S24).

The network previously renewed Below Deck (S13), The Real Housewives of Potomac (S11), The Real Housewives of New York City (S16), The Real Housewives of New Jersey (S15) and Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (S24).

Elsewhere, broadcaster NBC confirmed its 2026/27 autumn schedule after last week confirming new green lights for Line of Fire, The Rockford Files, Newlyweds and Sunset PI, in addition to a Jimmy Fallon-produced gameshow based on Wordle.

NBC fall 2026/27 schedule

(New programmes in UPPER CASE, all times ET/PT)

MONDAY (Sept/Oct)

20.00-22.00 – The Voice

22.00-21.00 – LINE OF FIRE

MONDAY (November)

20.00-20.30 – St Denis Medical

20.30-21.00 – The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins

21.00-22.00 – The Voice

22.00-23.00 – LINE OF FIRE

TUESDAY

20.00-23.00 – NBA

WEDNESDAY

20.00-21.00 – Chicago Med

21.00-22.00 – Chicago Fire

22.00-23.00 – Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

20.00-21.00 – The Traitors

21.00-22.00 – Law & Order: SVU

22.00-23.00 – Law & Order

FRIDAY

20.00-20.30 – Happy’s Place

20.30-21.00 – NEWLYWEDS

21.00-23.00 – DATELINE NBC

SATURDAY

19.00-21.30 ET – Big Ten Pregame / Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

19.30-23.00 ET – Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

19.00-20.20 ET – Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

20.20-23.00 ET – NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)