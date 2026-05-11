Rebooted Rockford Files, cop drama Line of Fire among four NBC pilot pick-ups

US broadcaster NBC has greenlit four out of eight pilots for its 2026/27 season, including The Rockford Files reboot and Line of Fire.

The pick-ups come ahead of NBC’s Upfront presentation in New York later today.

Line of Fire, about a family of law enforcement agents who bridge personal differences and cross professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service and Department of Justice, stars Peter Krause, Hope Davis, Kat Cunning, Tommy O’Brien, Taylor Bloom and Charlie Barnett. It counts writer Josh Safranamong its executive producers, in addition to Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector.

The Rockford Files is a modern-day update of the detective drama that aired on NBC for six seasons from 1974 to 1980. The new iteration follows protagonist Jim Rockford as he returns to his life as a private investigator after serving time for a crime he didn’t commit.

The reboot stars David Boreanaz, Michaela McManus, Felix Solis and Jacki Weaver and is executive produced by writer Mike Daniels, alongside Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman.

NBC also handed series orders to later-in-life love story Newlyweds and single-camera comedy Sunset PI.

Newlyweds stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly and follows a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship. Writer Gail Lerner executive produces alongside Eric and Kim Tannenbaum for The Tannenbaum Company, Jamie Lee Curtis, Scott Schwartz and Lionsgate Television.

Sunset PI, described as a show that will “continue the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show,” comes from writers and exec producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and will star Jake Johnson, Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David.

All four of the series are produced by Universal Television, while NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution handles international sales on Newlyweds.

“Our creative teams, led by Lisa Katz at NBC and Erin Underhill at Universal Television, delivered an exceptional pilot slate, developing eight standout projects that reflect our ambition,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of NBC Entertainment, Peacock scripted and television studios for NBCUniversal.

“While we often hear the phrase embarrassment of riches, it truly applies in this case. This process allowed us to take big swings, and we landed on shows that we think can truly break through.”