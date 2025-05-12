NBC fall schedule led by NBA and Jimmy Fallon, Daniel Radcliffe comedy greenlit

US broadcast network NBC has revealed a fall schedule dominated by NBA basketball and a new Jimmy Fallon vehicle, while also officially greenlighting a new comedy series starring Tracy Morgan and Daniel Ratcliffe.

Starting in October, NBCUniversal will begin its 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games.

Peacock will livestream Monday night games while NBC/Peacock will present national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday nights. NBC Sports will also launch Sunday Night Basketball in 2026 across NBC and Peacock. The playoffs and WNBA coverage begins in the spring of 2026 while Sunday Night Football begins in the fall to kick off the NFL season.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon arrives in the schedule as the newest unscripted offering. The Tonight Show host will star in the competition series in which he starts a marketing agency and fills it with the most creative, clever and competitive go-getters he can find.

The new series will air Tuesdays and Fridays and is produced by B17 Entertainment and Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Electric Hot Dog.

On the comedy front, Morgan and Radcliffe will star in The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

Executive produced by 30 Rock creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock and written by Carlock and Sam Means (30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), the series focuses on a disgraced former football player (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image.

Further comedy pilots Stumble, from Jeff and Liz Astrof (Trial & Error), and an as-yet untitled project from Sierra Teller Ornelas (Superstore, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will air in the 2025/26 season if picked up, the network said today.

Last season’s new comedy commissions, Happy’s Place and St Denis Medical, have been renewed.

Also coming this season is eight-episode natural history special event series Surviving Earth, a look back to see how life survived cataclysmic events on our planet.

The series is a coproduction between Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group, and UK indie Loud Minds.

NBC fall 2025/26 schedule (Sept/Oct)

(New programmes in UPPER CASE, all times ET/PT)

MONDAY

20.00-22.00 – The Voice

22.00-23.00 – Brilliant Minds

TUESDAY (Sept)

20.00-22.00 The Voice

22.00-23.00 ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON

TUESDAY (Oct)

20.00-23.00 NBA

WEDNESDAY

20.00-21.00 Chicago Med

21.00-22.00 Chicago Fire

22.00-23.00 Chicago PD

THURSDAY

20.00-21.00 Law & Order

21.00-22.00 Law & Order: SVU

22.00-23.00 The Hunting Party

FRIDAY

20.00-21.00 ON BRAND WITH JIMMY FALLON

21.00-23.00 Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

19.00-19.30 Big Ten Pregame/Notre Dame Pregame (also live on Peacock)

19.30-23.00 Big Ten Saturday Night / Notre Dame Football (also live on Peacock)

SUNDAY

19.00-20.20 Football Night in America (also live on Peacock)

20.20-23.00 NBC Sunday Night Football (also live on Peacock)