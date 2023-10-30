MultiChoice’s DStv to carry Ngwato Nkosi children’s channel Play Room

MultiChoice Group’s sub-Saharan African satellite platform DStv will launch a new South African children’s channel called Play Room.

The channel, to air on Channel 300 from November 6, will be the third from the South Africa’s Ngwato Nkosi Group, which is also behind Newzroom Afrika and Movie Room.

Play Room aims to blend both education and entertainment, offering a selection of original South African and globally popular content, including animated shows translated into isiZulu.

Programming in the morning will emphasise educational content tailored for children aged 4-6, while in the afternoon it will focus on live-action shows as well as a locally produced content for tweens.

Georginah Machiridza, executive head of general entertainment at MultiChoice Group, said: “We are constantly looking to give our customers the best entertainment and by increasing our content offering we’re providing more viewing options to them. From a local content perspective, we’re excited to expand on local representation in the form of content being dubbed into local languages.

“The launch of Play Room is an enhancement that we believe parents and children will have a strong affinity to.”