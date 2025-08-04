Please wait...
Moonbug launches Portuguese-language channel in Angola, Mozambique

Moonbug show Blippi

Candle Media-owned kids’ content company Moonbug Entertainment has launched a Portuguese-language version of its Moonbug channel in Angola and Mozambique.

The channel has launched on MultiChoice’s satellite service DStv and includes all Moonbug shows, including CoComelon, Blippi, Little Angel, Gecko’s Garage, Morphle and Oddbods.

The move marks the first time Moonbug’s 24/7 linear channel has been available in Portuguese, with Moonbug planning to launch the channel in other Portuguese-speaking countries around the world too.

The English-language version of the Moonbug channel has been available to DStv subscribers across 45 African countries since 2022.

