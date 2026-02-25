Missing person thriller Gone discovered in Europe, Australia and NZ

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: Streamer BritBox has picked up the missing person thriller Gone for its subscribers in the US and Canada, as the title is pre-sold in multiple territories.

Distributor All3Media International revealed the six-part series has also been acquired by Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Australian streamer Stan, Sky New Zealand and UK public broadcaster the BBC for its iPlayer service and SVoD drama channel BBC First.

Produced by New Pictures (The Long Shadow) in association with Observatory Pictures for ITV in the UK, Gone centres on the disappearance of Sarah Polly, with suspicion quickly falling on her husband, the local headmaster.

It stars Eve Myles (Hijack) and David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) and is due to premiere in the UK later this year.

“Blending psychological mystery with a claustrophobic thriller and layered character drama, George Kay’s latest series has resonated strongly with international buyers as is evident through this impressive line-up of premium partners at pre-sale stage, including BritBox,” said Jennifer Askin, exec VP for the Americas at All3Media International.