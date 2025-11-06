‘Milestone’ moment in MENA streaming sector as StarzPlay absorbs ADtv

ADtv, the streaming service from Abu Dhabi Media (ADM), will be axed later this month, with its catalogue of more than 5,000 hours rolling onto Middle Eastern streamer StarzPlay.

The move follows ADM and StarzPlay striking a partnership to bring Arabic entertainment and sports content into one destination, which will “simplify” streaming for consumers, the two companies said, describing it as a milestone for the region’s digital broadcasting sector.

All ADtv content was made available on StarzPlay on November 4 as part of the partnership and the ADtv app will be deactivated on November 30, when all content will be available exclusively on StarzPlay’s ad-supported tier in a new Abu Dhabi Media Network section.

StarzPlay will also offer live streaming of all ADM channels, including Abu Dhabi TV, Al Emarat TV, Abu Dhabi Sports, Baynouna, Yas, Majid, and National Geographic Abu Dhabi, as well as Abu Dhabi Media’s radio network.

Established in 1969, ADM offers shows focused on lifestyle, celebrities and influencers as well as sports and family programming, including Zahrat Al Khaleej, Hatha Ana, Repeat After Me and Oloom Al Dar.

StarzPlay is available across the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, offering a mix of Hollywood blockbusters, exclusive original productions, Arabic series, Turkish dramas, live sports and family-friendly programming.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with additional offices in the UAE and Pakistan, it is backed by international and regional investors led by evision, part of e& Group, along with ADQ, Lionsgate, GE and SEQ.

Rashed Al Qubaisi, CEO of ADM, said: “This partnership embodies our ambitious strategy to keep pace with the digital transformation of the media sector and our continuous investment in the future of advanced digital platforms to meet audience expectations. It also enhances opportunities for future collaboration in joint production and exclusive content creation.”

Maaz Sheikh, CEO and co-founder of StarzPlay, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to working with the region’s leading media organisations and will contribute to expanding viewing options for users, strengthening our digital presence and enhancing our competitiveness in the digital media sector.”