Matt Thunell sets Paramount Television Studios’ leadership team amid sweeping cuts

Matt Thunell, the recently installed boss at Paramount Television Studios (PTVS), has set his leadership team amid the severe cuts at the US media giant that have seen a host of senior execs let go.

The new team has been set during a week when the US studio eliminated around 1,000 roles, with another 1,000 set to follow soon, across its film, TV and news divisions.

The list of senior execs to have lost their roles continues to grow and includes Lisa Kramer, president of international TV licensing at Paramount Global Content Distribution. A Paramount spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

C21 reported yesterday that two of Paramount’s top Canadian executives, Doug Smith and Vanessa Case, are also among the many senior execs leaving the US studio at the end of the week as part of the major cuts.

Former Netflix exec Thunell, who joined Paramount following its takeover by Skydance, has revealed his top team for PTVS in the US in a widely reported memo.

PTVS incorporates Skydance, MTV Entertainment Studios, Showtime, Awesomeness and Nickelodeon and Thunell said the new “streamlined” structure will allow it to “better serve creators, audiences and partners around the world.”

Shelley Zimmerman and Carolyn Harris will continue in their roles as executive VP, head of development and executive VP, head of current, respectively, and will continue to report to Thunell.

As will Keith Cox, currently president of MTV Entertainment Studios and Showtime, while continuing to oversee the lineup of shows from Sheridan Taylor, who recently signed a deal with NBCUniversal for 2029 onwards.

In production, Drew Brown, currently executive VP, physical production for Skydance, will be the new PTVS head of production, reporting to Thunell.

Keri Flint, executive VP and head of global production for MTV Entertainment/Showtime, will be stepping down after more than two decades with Paramount.

In talent and casting, Trevor Rose will depart from his role as executive VP, head of global talent and content development for Showtime/MTVE and is moving to a leadership role in its TV media group.

Tricia Wood will be expanding her role as executive VP, casting for Paramount Pictures to also oversee casting for PTVS. Thunell said this structure will encourage on-screen talent to work “more seamlessly” across its features and television series.

Elsewhere, Shauna Phelan, executive VP, head of live-action series, films and talent at Nickelodeon and Awesomeness TV will be stepping down. Thunell said Paramount is in discussions with Phelan about working with it as a producer.

As reported in the US trades earlier this week, also exiting are president of Paramount Animation, Ramsey Naito; Pamela Soper, senior VP, current programming at CBS Entertainment; Amanda Palley, senior VP of current programmes at CBS Studios and Network; Rose Catherine Pinkney, senior VP of scripted programming and development at BET; Amanda Culkowski, VP, music programme development and documentaries at MTV/Paramount+; Jeff Grossman, executive VP of programming at Paramount+; and Rob Brofman, executive VP, Paramount Kids & Family and Paramount Global Content Acquisition Business & Legal Affairs.