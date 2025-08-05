Structure, senior leadership team at Skydance/Paramount confirmed ahead of merger

The structure and leadership team of the media giant created by the merger between Skydance and Paramount has been confirmed, resulting in the departure of execs including Tom Ryan and Nina L Diaz.

The structure and top roles at Skydance Corporation-owned Paramount were confirmed in an official announcement yesterday (August 4) ahead of the completion of the merger set for August 7.

The company is expected to be structured into three primary business segments: studios, direct-to-consumer (DTC) and TV media.

As previously reported, former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell, chair of RedBird Sports & Media, will serve as president, with Skydance founder David Ellison taking on the CEO role.

Andy Gordon, who leads the LA office of Skydance-backers RedBird Capital Partners, will take the role of chief operating officer and chief strategic officer.

It comes after Gordon helped source the firm’s investments in Skydance with the Ellison family, Talent Systems and Hidden Pigeon.

Paramount Global co-CEO George Cheeks will remain with the company as chair of TV media.

Cheeks will oversee the company’s broadcast and cable television businesses. His portfolio includes all CBS-branded properties – such as CBS Television Network, CBS News & Stations, CBS Sports and CBS Studios – as well as BET Studios, Nickelodeon TV Studios, See It Now Studios and Paramount Media Networks, and home brands like MTV, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and BET.

The industry is eagerly awaiting how Paramount Global’s commissioning priorities may change post-merger, with former Netflix and Sister exec Cindy Holland named chair of DTC, giving her oversight of programming for streamers Paramount+ and Pluto. Holland previously advised Skydance on the streaming business.

Dana Goldberg, chief creative officer of Skydance, has been named chair of Paramount Television and co-chair of Paramount Pictures alongside vice chair of platforms Josh Greenstein, who recently left his role as president at Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

Goldberg will lead Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon Films and Paramount Television Studios, with the latter making a comeback one year after being shuttered to cut costs. According to Deadline, Goldberg is expected to tap Skydance’s president of television Matt Thunell to head it up.

Also joining will be Kevin MacLellan, who served as international chair of NBCUniversal until 2020. According to Variety, MacLellan will take on a similar role at the new entity, having worked with Shell for over a decade at NBCUniversal.

It comes after Skydance Media’s takeover of Paramount Global was approved in late July by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) following a months-long review, marking the last major hurdle in the finalising of the US$8bn deal.

Among those confirmed to be exiting Paramount Global ahead of the completion of the deal include chief content licensing officer Dan Cohen and co-CEOs Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins.

Pluto TV co-founder Tom Ryan, CEO of Paramount Streaming, confirmed his departure after over a decade on LinkedIn and said he will be returning to his “entrepreneurial roots” as chairman of Struck Studio.

Nina L Diaz, currently president of content and chief creative officer for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, will also be leaving the company post-merger, according to Deadline.

Ellison said: “I’m thrilled to introduce our new executive leadership team – backed by deep industry experience, proven track records and a shared commitment to excellence, this world-class team is uniquely equipped to rise to the occasion and deliver on our bold vision for a new Paramount.

“Each member was chosen to align with our goals and with the intention to drive transformation. Together, we will foster an environment where creative and technical talent collaborate seamlessly, marrying leading technologies with powerful storytelling and artistic vision to unlock Paramount’s full potential and help shape the future of our industry.”

The FCC review has dragged on for months, with many believing its approval of the deal hinged on Paramount’s CBS News settling a Trump lawsuit alleging that CBS News had deceptively edited a 60 Minutes interview with former presidential candidate Kamala Harris in the lead-up to last year’s US election. Last month, Paramount agreed to a US$16m settlement with Trump.