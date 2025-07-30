Luma AI updates Dream Machine platform with ‘director grade’ editing tools

Generative AI company Luma AI has updated its Dream Machine video platform with editing tools that it describes as “director grade.”

The update, available to subscribers from tomorrow, includes new features that allow users to fine-tune, iterate and direct AI video “with a level of precision that approaches traditional post-production” but “without the complexity or cost,” according to the company.

New features include subject-aware editing, which uses simple prompts to identify and modify specific people, backgrounds or objects within a scene, and prompt editing, whereby users can start with an existing video and update it using new prompts.

“Dream Machine was already pushing the boundaries of AI video, but today’s launch takes it into an entirely new domain,” said Amit Jain, CEO of Luma AI.

“Filmmakers and advertisers no longer have to choose between creative control and AI speed – they get both. From indie storytellers to global brands, anyone can shape their vision with the precision of a post-production team and the scale of AI. This is a huge leap forward in making AI video a true medium for cinematic storytelling.”