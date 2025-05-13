Legally Blonde and Spider-Man TV spin-offs teased at Amazon upfronts showcase

Streamer Prime Video has revealed its new slate of scripted, unscripted, factual and sporting content at Amazon’s upfront presentation in New York, including a first look at the new Spider-Man and Legally Blonde spin-offs, a docuseries about female CEOs and a boxing series set in the Creed universe.

The latter show, titled Delphi, will be produced by Outlier Society, the prodco run by Michael B Jordan, who starred as prize fighter Adonis Creed in all three Creed movies, which are themselves a spin-off from the Rocky franchise.

The series is set at the Delphi gym and focus on the young boxers training to make their names as pugilists. Marco Ramirez will serve as showrunner.

The upfront presentation at the Beacon Theater saw Amazon MGM Studios Studios and Sony Pictures Television (SPT) reveal a first-look image of the eagerly awaited ‘Spider-Noir’ series, starring Nicolas Cage. Produced by SPT for Prime Video and MGM+, the show is due to debut in 2026 and features Cage as a private investigator working in 1930s New York who reflects on life as a web-spinning superhero.

Another sneak-peak preview saw the streamer tease Legally Blonde prequel series Elle, featuring Lexi Minetree in the title role, which is also set to premiere next year.

Prime Video has ordered Barbershop, a TV adaptation of the hit movie franchise, which originally starred rappers Ice Cube and Queen Latifah.

The small-screen version sees Jermaine Fowler (Ricky Stanicky) star as Travis Porter, who attempts to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a barber at Calvin’s barbershop in Chicago. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios with Hartbeat, Prominent Productions and State Street Pictures.

In factual programming, Prime Video has greenlit an as-yet-untitled docuseries about prominent multi-hyphenate female CEOs, featuring tennis superstar Serena Williams, ‘Queen of Latin Pop’ Thalia and fashion designer Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger.

Produced by Fifth Season-backed prodco Blink49 Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, it follows the CEOs as they navigate the successes and challenges of both their professional and personal lives.

Two new sports-skewing documentaries were also revealed. The first, The Home Team: NY Jets, is a six-parter that follows six Jets players and their partners through the 2024/25 NFL season. The series is presented by Prime Video Sports and Skydance Sports, in association with NFL Films.

The second doc is a so-far-untitled Terrell Owen feature-length film about one of the greatest wide receivers in the history of the NFL and is produced by NFL Films.

In sports and sports entertainment, WWE wrestling star Mike ‘The Miz’ Mizanin has been announced as the host of Prime’s upcoming reboot of competition series American Gladiators. The show originally aired in the US in 1989 and is due to return with new events and an all-star cast of gladiators.

Barry Poznick, general manager of MGM Alternative, Evolution Media and Big Fish Entertainment, said: “Mike is the perfect host for the new era of this iconic franchise. The US reboot, combined with our epic success in the UK, our Live Nation Tour and the launch of our 24/7 Gladiators FAST channel, this isn’t just a comeback, it’s a cultural revival.”

The streamer’s live football coverage over the 2025 holiday season will feature matches on both Black Friday, November 28, when Superbowl champs the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Chicago Bears, and Christmas night’s face-off between AFC West rivals the Broncos and the Chiefs, taking place in Kansas City.

In the musical entertainment space, Prime Video announced it will carry the Academy of Country Music Awards for the next three years, taking the show through to its 63rd ceremony in 2028.

Finally, Prime Video announced series renewals for video game adaptation Fallout (S3), starring Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins; and Beast Games (S2-3), featuring YouTube creator Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson in Prime’s most-watched unscripted show ever.

Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “MrBeast achieved a significant milestone for our global Prime Video customers, bringing to life the largest reality competition series ever.”