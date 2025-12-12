Korea’s SBS, Studio Dragon remake Japanese medical drama from TV Asahi

Korean broadcaster SBS and producers Studio Dragon, Studio S and HighZium Studio have begun production on a remake of TV Asahi’s medical drama Doctor-X: Surgeon Michiko Daimon.

The Korean remake will air next year, over a decade after the original premiered on TV Asahi in Japan in 2012. It has since run for seven seasons, and a feature film was released last year.

The original show follows a genius freelance surgeon with extraordinary skill who saves patients while staying true to her own beliefs, never bowing to hospital hierarchies or institutional power.

The Korean version will reimagine the story as a socially conscious noir drama set in the world of medicine, TV Asahi said.

Actress Kim Ji-won, known for her starring role in the hit drama Queen of Tears, will play protagonist Gye Su-jeong, the Korean counterpart to Michiko Daimon.

Satoko Uchiyama, executive producer for TV Asahi, said: “I’ve always hoped to see Doctor-X localised in various countries. Over the years, I’ve discussed remake possibilities with producers in Korea and North America, and I’m thrilled that this project has come to life with such an outstanding cast and crew.”