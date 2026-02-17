Keshet Int’l to unveil Israeli comic Adir Miller’s Reset at London TV Screenings

Distributor Keshet International (KI) is launching Reset, a comedy-drama format created, written and directed by and starring Israeli comedian Adir Miller, at this year’s London TV Screenings.

The 8×60’ series centres on a 50-year-old man who is mistakenly diagnosed with a terminal illness. Believing he is about to die, he embarks on a spectacular life implosion: quitting his job, destroying his marriage, torching relationships and embracing reckless freedom.

The series is produced for Keshet 12 by Artza Productions and distributed internationally by KI.

Miller said: “I always write about situations I know from my own life. I’m 50 now, which means a midlife crisis is no longer a theory, it’s a fact. I started asking myself, if I thought I was about to die, would I finally do everything I want? And if I had to keep living, would I regret it? It’s a very serious question, which is exactly why it’s so funny. Reset is personal, but I believe it’s also universal. We all dream about starting over… until we realise we actually have to deal with the consequences.”

Miller’s first comedy format, Traffic Light, won the International Emmy for Best Comedy Series and was adapted by Fox in the US, TV3 in Lithuania and Open TV in Greece among others through deals secured by KI.

With Reset, Miller returns to scripted television following his most recent Keshet 12 series Daddy Issues (Tzomet Miller), in which Miller starred as a fictionalised version of himself for four seasons.

KI will present the format to broadcasters and platforms at its lunchtime Scripted Showcase on Tuesday February 24 as part of the London TV Screenings.