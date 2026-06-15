Please wait...
Please wait...

ITV to spend more time at Fletchers’ Family Farm

Fletchers’ Family Farm

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV1 and ITVBe have commissioned a second season of Fletchers’ Family Farm, offering more episodes about former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and actor and model Liz Fletcher and their family as they work on their Peak District farm.

The 10×60’ new season has been recommissioned by Leanne Clarke, assistant commissioner for entertainment and daytime at ITV, and Paul Mortimer, director of reality and acquisitions. Ben Harris is executive producer from Leeds-based Lionsgate subsidiary Daisybeck Studios, with Kim Metcalfe as series producer. The show will air this winter.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 15-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

NPO strikes first collaboration with Disney+ on reality competition series Wolven
TikTok thriller Screen Time marks 'turning point' for microdramas, Seriencamp told
Jeff Shell settles $150m legal spat that cost him his job as Paramount president
Netflix to reach 400 million subs by 2031 as global dominance continues – Omdia
Acclaimed Content, Strong Watch to develop formats for BBC YouTube channel

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE