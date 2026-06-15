ITV to spend more time at Fletchers’ Family Farm

NEWS BRIEF: UK commercial broadcaster ITV1 and ITVBe have commissioned a second season of Fletchers’ Family Farm, offering more episodes about former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and actor and model Liz Fletcher and their family as they work on their Peak District farm.

The 10×60’ new season has been recommissioned by Leanne Clarke, assistant commissioner for entertainment and daytime at ITV, and Paul Mortimer, director of reality and acquisitions. Ben Harris is executive producer from Leeds-based Lionsgate subsidiary Daisybeck Studios, with Kim Metcalfe as series producer. The show will air this winter.