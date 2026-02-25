ITV acquires US dramas Black Sails, Nashville for streamer ITVX

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: UK commercial broadcaster ITV has acquired a pair of US dramas to add to the offering on its ITVX streaming service.

Black Sails will stream on ITVX from March 1. Created by Jonathan E Steinberg and Robert Levine, and originally produced for Starz, Black Sails serves as a prequel to Robert Louis Stevenson’s Treasure Island.

Spanning four seasons and 38 episodes, the series charts the violent and politically charged world of piracy during the early 18th century, set against the lawless waters of the Caribbean.

The series was produced by Platinum Dunes, Film Afrika and Starz Originals.

The full six-season run of musical drama Nashville will become available in the UK from March 22 on ITVX.

Created by Academy Award–winning screenwriter Callie Khouri and produced by Lionsgate Television, Nashville debuted in October 2012 and ran until 2018.

The show was produced by Lionsgate Television and originally aired on ABC (Seasons 1–4), and CMT (Seasons 5–6).

Elsewhere, ITV has also acquired UK rights to Australian dramedy Hal & Harper, which will stream on ITVX from March 22.

Created by filmmaker Cooper Raiff, Hal & Harper focuses on two siblings navigating the complexities of adulthood, family and unresolved childhood trauma. The series stars Cooper Raiff as Hal, Lili Reinhart as his sister Harper, and Mark Ruffalo as their father and originally premiered on Australian streamer Stan last year.

The acquisitions were announced by ITV at the London TV Screenings this morning.