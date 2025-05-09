Please wait...
Globo to rebrand Viva as Globoplay Novelas to focus exclusively on telenovelas

Upcoming period drama Guerreiros do Sol is set to air soon on Globoplay Novelas

Brazilian media giant Globo will rebrand its pay TV channel Viva as Globoplay Novelas next month with an increased focus on dramas from home and abroad.

The rebrand is set to take place on June 9 and comes 15 years after the launch of Viva, which has traditionally aired programmes from TV Globo and pay channel GNT.

The channel will stop airing comedy series and will instead focus exclusively on modern and classic telenovelas, with four more timeslots dedicated to the genre.

According to Globo, the channel will feature international telenovelas, including Turkish soap opera Hercai and El Amor Invencible from Mexico.

Além do Tempo, which aired in 2015, and the forthcoming period drama Guerreiros do Sol are also set to join the schedule following the rebrand, while there will also be an ‘interactive’ slot where viewers will vote for the telenovela they want to air.

The channel is already home to series such as Roque Santeiro, Quatro por Quatro, Plumas & Paetês, Caras e Bocas, Malhação 2014 and Celebridade.

Nico Franks 09-05-2025 ©C21Media
