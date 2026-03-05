French digital studio Animaj wins backing from Google’s AI Futures Fund

Paris-based digital studio Animaj, which owns hit kids’ IP Pocoyo, has received backing from Google’s AI Futures Fund.

Animaj said the backing supports its bet that “AI-powered animation studios will produce the next generation of global children’s franchises.”

Through the partnership, Animaj will receive investment from Google’s AI Futures Fund, early access to Google’s most advanced generative AI models and direct collaboration with teams across Google to create “enriching and high-quality” content for their YouTube audience.

Animaj already operates its own AI-native studio platform which, according to the prodco, allows it to produce episodes from concept to YouTube in under five weeks – roughly a quarter of the traditional animation timeline. The company said its AI platform “doesn’t replace animators but removes the bottlenecks around them.”

Also according to the company, it reaches 242 million unique monthly viewers on YouTube. It uses real-time data to inform what it creates next, then expands winning IP into streaming, licensing and beyond.

Animaj sees itself as a reference case for responsible AI in media, “showing how advanced technology can enhance creative ambition, brand safety and IP ownership without replacing creators.”

It plans to push production timelines even further while expanding into interactive storytelling and new entertainment formats designed for how the next generation of kids discovers and engages with content.

Sixte de Vauplane, Animaj’s co-founder and CEO, said: “This partnership marks a key milestone in our mission to build a next-generation media company, one where AI, creativity and IP ownership reinforce each other. With Google’s support, we’re accelerating our ability to create premium kids’ content faster, smarter and more responsibly.”

Jonathan Silber, co-founder and director of Google’s AI Futures Fund, added: “Animaj exemplifies how AI can empower creators. Their AI-native approach shows how advanced technology can strengthen creative ambition, brand safety and IP ownership. It’s a compelling blueprint for the future of kids and family entertainment.”