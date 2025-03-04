Fremantle looks to tap into word game trend by taking Scrabble gameshow international

Fremantle has acquired international production and tape distribution rights to US broadcast network The CW’s TV gameshow Scrabble, from Hasbro Entertainment and Mattel.

Under the new deal, Fremantle will produce the series for audiences outside of the US, joining other formats in the production and distribution giant’s catalogue such as The Price is Right, Deal or No Deal and Family Feud.

The format is particularly timely given the popularity of online word games such as The New York Times’ Wordle and the rise of word game influencers who share their gameplay and strategies to tens of thousands of followers on social media.

Originally developed and produced by Hasbro Entertainment, Mattel Television Studios and Lionsgate Alternative for The CW, the Scrabble TV show sees wordsmiths battle it out by playing a series of Scrabble-inspired word games on a giant Scrabble board.

Two pairs of players progress through three acts of unscrambling and creating words for the chance to win a cash prize.

Fremantle said its acquisition of the production rights will enable it to create “a fresh, engaging take on the classic game for international territories.”

David Garfinkle, Gabriel Marano, and Michelle Mendelovitz served as executive producers of the The CW show, which launched in October last year and was hosted by Raven-Symoné.

Scrabble is one of the most iconic board games in the world, selling more than 165 million sets worldwide in 28 languages across more than 120 countries

Vasha Wallace, executive VP of global acquisitions and development at Fremantle, said: “The Scrabble television series is the winning formula of what we know broadcasters worldwide are looking for right now, proven IP and strong audience recognition with a very cost-effective production model.

“Scrabble has already been a huge ratings success on The CW Network in the US and with word games super-hot in popularity around the world, there has never been a better time to bring this mega brand to new markets.”