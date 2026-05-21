Fremantle acquires minority stake in UK branded and digital outfit Craft Films

European production group Fremantle is adding a minority stake in branded and digital content specialist Craft Films to its UK portfolio.

Craft Films works across branded, commercial, digital and longform content and was founded in 2016 by Nick Brown, Rob Davies and Phil Myers.

The company works with a range of brands, broadcasters and platforms and has previously partnered with Fremantle on bespoke campaigns including content for the M&S Food and Britain’s Got Talent collaboration.

Other credits include projects for Ford and Expedia, as well as content for major entertainment formats such as Last One Laughing, Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Amelia Brown, CEO of Fremantle UK, said: “We’ve worked closely with the team at Craft for a number of years and have seen them build an impressive reputation for delivering high-quality branded and digital content. We’re delighted to welcome them into the Fremantle family. This investment strengthens our ability to offer clients innovative, multi-platform storytelling and reflects our continued focus on growing our branded and digital capabilities.”

Brown, Davies and Myers said in a statement: “Over the last 10 years we’ve built our business around creating high-quality multi-platform content that continues to grow and adapt in an ever-changing and evolving industry.

“For broadcasters or brands, we have always believed in an entertainment-first approach to creativity that earns attention and shapes conversation. Fremantle’s global reach and creative ambition make them the ideal partner for our next stage of growth, especially as we look to expand our New York and London offices.”