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France’s Tiji, Sky NZ, ABC Australia among nets to pick up Isadora Moon content

Isadora Moon is produced by Kelebek Media

M6 Group in France’s preschool channel Tiji, Sky in New Zealand and Australia’s ABC are among the latest broadcasters to acquire content from the Isadora Moon franchise.

Tiji and Sky NZ have acquired the original Isadora Moon series (48×11’ plus 2×22’ specials), as have TG4 in Ireland and Slovenia’s TV Joj.

Sky NZ has also picked up spin-off series Emerald (18×11’/1×22’), as have the ABC, Ceska TV in the Czech Republic, Media Corp in Singapore, Israel’s Noga and Canada’s Knowledge.

Produced by Kelebek Media for Warner Bros Discovery in the US, Sky Kids in the UK and Italy’s Kidsme, Isadora Moon and Emerald are 2D animated series adapted from Harriet Muncaster’s book series of the same names.

Paris-based Madgic Distribution holds the worldwide distribution rights to both series, excluding the US, UK and Italy.

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Karolina Kaminska 03-06-2026 ©C21Media
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