Fox reveals details about upcoming SVoD platform, Tubi unveils YA-focused slate

Fox Corporation has officially named its upcoming direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform Fox One and confirmed the platform will bring together all of its news, sports and entertainment programming under one roof.

The US streaming service will include the breadth of Fox brands, including the Fox broadcast network, Fox News, Fox Business, Fox Weather, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, BTN, Fox Deportes and Fox’s local stations.

This marks the first time that consumers from outside the traditional cable bundle have had access to all of Fox’s channels and content offerings.

Fox Corp on Monday said the platform remains on course to launch this fall, ending a years-long spell as the only US studio (aside from Sony) without a paid D2C offering.

A monthly and yearly price has not yet been announced, although Fox Corp executive chair and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during a conference call on Monday that the service will not be offered at a discounted price to avoid undercutting Fox’s existing cable distribution partners.

“We know that Fox has the most loyal and engaged audiences in the industry, and Fox One is designed to reach outside of the pay TV bundle and deliver all the best Fox-branded content directly to viewers wherever they are,” said Fox One CEO Pete Distad.

“We have built this platform from the ground up to allow consumers to enjoy and engage with our programming in new and exciting ways, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the user experience across the platform.”

Elsewhere, Fox-owned AVoD platform Tubi set its 2025/26 line-up, including a slate of three new young-adult-focused film titles: Hive, How to Lose a Popularity Contest and Kissing is the Easy Part.

Hive, produced by Blue Ice Pictures, is described as a “socially conscious horror-thriller” about a strict, anxious teenager (played by Xochitl Gomez) who loses the child she’s babysitting and must brave a sinister force hiding in plain sight among the children in the playground.

How to Lose a Popularity Contest, written by Kaitlin Reilly and Dorian Keyes and produced by Thunderbird-owned Canadian production company Great Pacific Media, is a high school rom-com about a bad boy and an overachiever teaming up to be elected student body president.

Kissing is the Easy Part is based on a Wattpad story of the same name by Christine Duann, with Rebecca Webb adapting for the screen. It follows a straight-A student (played by Asher Angel) who makes a deal to tutor wild child Flora in exchange for a college recommendation letter to his dream school. It is produced by Wattpad Webtoon Studios and Blue Ice Pictures.

Tubi also greenlit Breaking Bear, an animated adult comedy about a dysfunctional family of bears who go full criminal to stop frackers, mobsters and a psychotic wolf pack from destroying their home. Produced by Evoke Entertainment and To The Stars Media and created by Julien Nitzberg, the voice cast includes Brendan Fraser, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Annie Murphy, Elizabeth Hurley and Josh Gad.

In addition, Tubi signed up for a second season of Channel 4 comedy Big Mood, starring Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton) and Lydia West (It’s a Sin), and said that production had wrapped on its Sidelined 2: Intercepted, its sequel to Sidelined: The QB & Me.

Earlier on Monday, Fox confirmed its fall schedule, with six new series ordered including one-hour comedy Best Medicine, based on UK medical comedy-drama Doc Martin, and Memory of a Killer, based on the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer.