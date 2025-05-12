Fox lines up all-unscripted Mondays and weekends dominated by sport this fall

US broadcast network Fox has unveiled its new fall schedule, with six new series coming to air including a one-hour comedy, a dramatic thriller, a scripted event series and three unscripted competition series.

Fox has unveiled its content slate for the 2025/26 season to the advertising community during its upfront presentation at the Manhattan Centre today.

“Building on our winning position in both key demos and co-viewing this season, Fox delivers a 2025/26 schedule that’s filled with irreverence, fun and much-needed laughter,” said Fox Entertainment CEO Rob Wade.

New drama Memory of a Killer and event series The Faithful join returning hit dramas Doc and Murder in a Small Town.

Debutant one-hour comedy Best Medicine joins half-hour comedies Going Dutch, starring Denis Leary and Animal Control, starring Joel McHale.

Animated comedies Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Grimsburg, Krapopolis, Universal Basic Guys and The Simpsons return. Plus, Seth MacFarlane’s American Dad! comes back to Fox with new episodes in 2026.

Unscripted series 99 To Beat is a new swing this year and Gordon Ramsay’s four-hour event series Next Level Baker join returning unscripted favourites Beat Shazam, Don’t Forget The Lyrics!, Extracted, The Floor, Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, LEGO Masters, The Masked Singer, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef and Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Additionally, reinventions of classic formats The Weakest Link and Fear Factor make their debuts.

Monday was traditionally a scripted night for the network but will now be dominated by formats name That Tune and Celebrity Weakest Link.

99 To Beat will debut in primetime on Wednesdays. The format hails from Primitives in Belgium and will be the 12th global adaptation, hosted by comedian and actor Ken Jeong (The Hangover, Community) and actress and writer Erin Andrews (Bless the Harts, That’s My Boy).

Fox has ordered an initial run of ten episodes, to be produced by Banijay-owned Initial and Znak TV, whose format credentials include Big Brother and Total Wipeout, along with ITV’s hit UK adaptation of 99 To Beat.

Fox fall 2025 schedule

(All times ET, new series in UPPER CASE)

MONDAY

20.00-21.00 Name That Tune

21.00-22.00 CELEBRITY WEAKEST LINK

TUESDAY

20.00-21.00 Murder in a Small Town

21.00-22.00 Doc

WEDNESDAY

20.00-21.00 The Floor

21.00-22.00 99 TO BEAT

THURSDAY

20.00-21.00 Hell’s Kitchen

21.00-22.00 Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test

FRIDAY

20.00-CC Fox College Football Friday

SATURDAY

19.00-22.30 Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

19.00-19.30 NFL On Fox

19.30-20.00 The OT/Fox Animation Encores

20.00-20.30 The Simpsons

20.30-21.00 Universal Basic Guys

21.00-21.30 Krapopolis

21.30-22.00 Bob’s Burgers