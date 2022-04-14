Fox Entertainment hires Blumhouse TV exec Chalmers as VP, drama programming

Blumhouse Television exec Kyle Chalmers is leaving to join Fox Entertainment as VP, drama programming and development.

In the new role, Chalmers will supervise development and production of new and returning scripted drama series for Fox Network. Starting April 18, he will be based at the Fox Studios lot in LA and report to Brooke Bowman, Fox Entertainment’s executive VP, drama programming and development.

Most recently, Chalmers spent more than three years at Blumhouse Television, where he served as VP of development and programming.

During his tenure, he set up projects including Showtime’s limited series The Good Lord Bird, season two of USA Network’s The Purge and the just-announced Amazon series The Sticky. In addition, he served as a co-executive producer on Amazon’s Welcome to the Blumhouse film series.

The hire marks the first major appointment from Bowman, who was promoted to lead Fox’s drama department in December following the departure of former head Charlie Andrews, who took a new role as executive VP, live-action and alternative series at Disney Branded Television.

Chalmers’ career started in the television department at ICM Partners. Before joining Blumhouse in 2018, he was director of original scripted content at NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, working on series including Mr Robot, Suits, Happy! and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.

“On both the network and studio levels, Kyle has been involved with some of television’s most memorable and acclaimed series over the past decade,” said Bowman.

“He has deeply creative instincts and an innate ability to shape series that strike a chord among viewers and critics, alike; and we’re lucky to have him join our team and hit the ground running.”