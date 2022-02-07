Disney Branded TV hires Fox alum Charlie Andrews for live-action, alternative role

Charlie Andrews, the former head of Fox’s drama department whose departure was announced in December, has joined Disney Branded Television as executive VP, live-action and alternative series.

Andrews takes the role formerly held by Ayo Davis, who was promoted to president of Disney Branded Television in September following the departure of Gary Marsh.

Reporting to Davis, Andrews will oversee all live-action programming, scripted and unscripted series and movies created by Disney Branded Television for Disney+ and Disney Channels.

Specifically, the departments he will oversee are original development, current programming, original movies and unscripted content. Reporing to him are Reena Singh, senior VP for development and current Series; Lauren Kisilevsky, senior VP for original movies; and Marc Buhaj, VP for originals and unscripted content.

Most recently, Andrews served as executive VP of drama development, programming and event series at Fox Entertainment, where he was the network exec on Empire and developed shows including 911, 911: Lonestar, Lucifer, Gotham, Sleepy Hollow and Star. Brooke Bowman was promoted to his position at Fox Entertainment following his departure.

Andrews was also briefly with Netflix as a director of original series, and earlier in his career worked at NBC Universal Television Studios in comedy and drama development and programming roles. During his time at the latter company, he was the studio’s executive on Friday Night Lights, Heroes and House, as well as a development executive on Parenthood.

“Charlie’s passion and instincts for discovering and supporting some of today’s best writers, directors, producers and performers are exactly what we need to be the best home for talent and the preeminent content provider for kids and family entertainment,” said Davis. “He is a trusted and accomplished leader, who I know will take our business to new heights.”

Disney Branded Television’s upcoming slate includes the original movies Sneakerella, Zombies 3, National Treasure and American Born Chinese, as well as limited musical series Beauty & the Beast (working title), The Crossover, Percy Jackson & the Olympians, The Spiderwick Chronicles, Saturdays, The Santa Clause and the feature documentary Mickey: Story of a Mouse.