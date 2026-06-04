Fox, Blue Ant alum Harry Teper takes advisory roles at Scara and PlaysOut

Independent business consultant and former Fox, Blue Ant and Omens Studios exec Harry Teper has joined multimedia companies Scara and PlaysOut in strategic advisory roles.

Based in London, Teper has more than two decades of experience in media, strategic partnerships and business development.

His career in TV began at Fox Networks Group in Asia in 2005, where he worked for over nine years, before holding positions at Discovery Networks International and National Geographic Channels.

From 2017 to 2020, Teper was senior VP of kids’ content development, programming and digital at Blue Ant Media, before becoming MD of animation prodco Omens Studios’ London office for almost two years. From 2022 to 2023, he was exec VP at Your Family Entertainment.

More recently, he served as chief commercial officer at TV technology company Bolt’s live platform Bolt+ TV.

As strategic adviser at Scara, Teper will support the company through its next phase of international growth and commercial expansion across the entertainment, sports and gaming sectors.

Founded in 2023, Scara works with brands, creators, rights holders and communities to develop strategic partnerships, original IP, creator-led campaigns and live experiences.

Working with Scara’s founder and CEO Manoj Geroge, Teper will help expand the company’s global network across broadcasters, platforms, brands and investors within the live sports and events market. Upon completion of the company’s current fundraising round, Teper is expected to transition into a leadership role.

With teams in Dubai, Bangalore, Istanbul, Cape Town and London, Scara’s current live sports portfolio includes Legends 90, Tape Ball Asia Cup and Tape Ball World Cup, with additional live sporting properties set to be announced in the coming months.

Meanwhile, as chief partnership officer at entertainment infrastructure and publishing company PlaysOut, Teper will lead the company’s strategic partnerships and commercial growth initiatives across the interactive entertainment and mini-games sector.

Teper will working with co-founder and chief strategy officer Jassem Osseiran in the role, which spans partnership development, investor relations, market expansion and long-term commercial strategy.

PlaysOut has established partnerships and commercial agreements with global platforms and media groups including WeChat, Douyin, ViuTV, Eros Universe, TV Azteca and Grab.