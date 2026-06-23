Edinburgh TV Festival moving to Manchester

NEWS BRIEF: Greater Manchester will be the new home to the Edinburgh TV Festival from 2027, with the northern English city viewed as a more affordable alternative to the Scottish capital, which has hosted the annual event since 1976.

The festival’s move comes after repeated complaints about the cost and availability of accommodation in Edinburgh in late August, when other major events, including the Fringe, take place in the city, meaning accommodation prices skyrocket.