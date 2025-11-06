EbonyLife ON Plus relaunches to put ‘African stories back in African hands’

Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Group has relaunched its video streaming platform as it seeks to make it the premier OTT streaming service for authentic African voices.

The company’s aim is for EbonyLife ON Plus to become the go-to platform for Nigerian-first programming, with an expanded scope to appeal to millions of Africans and the African diaspora around the world.

After several of the international streamers and studios refocused their attention away from Africa, driven by strategic changes and its stuttering economies, media mogul Abudu slammed them for their “lack of respect” for Africa.

Meanwhile, other major international players have stepped up their ambitions in Africa, leading to fears among some local producers of a new era of cultural colonialism.

These developments eventually led to the decision to relaunch EbonyLife ON, which Abudu said “puts African stories back in African hands.”

Available via iOS and Google Play, it features films, series, podcasts, masterclasses and e-commerce options in one platform, blending entertainment, education, fashion and live experiences.

Topping the content line-up is Dust to Dreams, the recent short film directed by Idris Elba, a story of love, legacy and redemption set in the heart of Lagos.

The companion documentary, Dust to Dreams: Behind the Scenes, directed by Isioma Osaje, provides an intimate look at the creative process behind the film.

Her Perfect Life and Iyawo Mi, both written and directed by Mo Abudu, explore complex themes of identity, mental health and the realities behind personal success.

Baby Farm, a Netflix thriller from EbonyLife Studios, streams on the platform for audiences outside Africa and exposes the dark realities of human trafficking in Lagos.

Ajosepo, directed by Kayode Kasum, is a Nollywood family drama that premiered in cinemas last year and is now available exclusively on EbonyLife ON Plus.

Black, Brilliant & Bold celebrates extraordinary Black women who rise, lead and inspire, including Angélique Kidjo, Ayra Starr, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, President Sahle-Work Zewde, Mayor Karen Bass and Mellody Hobson.

Priced at US$10 per year in Nigeria and US$30 per year internationally, EbonyLife ON Plus also features ELEV8, an AI-driven tool described as a learning hub and personal AI coach featuring more than 5,000 videos.

Abudu said: “We pride ourselves on being more than a streaming platform. This is a space that celebrates every dimension of African creativity, from the stories we tell to the way we live, learn and connect. That said, we also have an incredible line-up of content that will keep our members entertained every month.”

“EbonyLife ON Plus is a global destination for African excellence. It is a platform designed to inspire, empower and connect while ensuring that the economic and cultural benefits of storytelling remain on the continent.”

The expansion of the EbonyLife ON catalogue has not been limited to in-house productions from EbonyLife Studios. The company has been securing partnerships to bring in additional content, striking deals with the likes of Lagos-based FilmOne Entertainment, Nile Entertainment and Cinemax.

The relaunch of the OTT service comes after the company’s TV channel, EbonyLife TV, was dropped by MultiChoice-backed African pay TV platform DStv in 2020, and Abudu shifted focus to EbonyLife Studios, producing content for the big international streamers and studios.

Since then, EbonyLife has teamed up with Elba’s Green Door Pictures to develop a slate of TV and film projects to “empower and uplift” talent from Africa and its diaspora.

In addition, EbonyLife has partnered with an array of other companies on specific scripted projects, including Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Studios, BBC Studios, US network Starz and Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson through his G-Unit Film & Television.