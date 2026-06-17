Dr Phil’s Envoy Media documents Greenland Energy’s oil exploration project

Envoy Media, the multiplatform media company founded by TV personality Dr Phil McGraw, has partnered with Greenland Energy to produce and distribute a six-part docuseries chronicling the Nasdaq-listed energy exploration company’s oil exploration project in East Greenland.

McGraw will travel to Greenland to host Arctic Wildcatters, which is slated to premiere later this summer.

Envoy will produce and distribute the 6×60’ weekly series across its linear and digital platforms, with premiere airings on national and local cable followed by encore telecasts on Envoy’s FAST streaming channels, and additional content available via podcasts, social media and other digital platforms.

Envoy’s distribution includes Spectrum TV from Charter Communications across 41 US markets, and Frndly TV nationwide, with its FAST channel carried on Samsung TV Plus, Local Now and Hisense. The company projects reach of more than 220 million US TV households and connected devices by the time of the series premiere.

The series will document Greenland Energy’s Jameson Land Basin project and its planned 2026 drilling campaign, described as the country’s first modern onshore oil exploration. Arctic shipping vessels are already scheduled to depart from Montreal in preparation for the campaign.

“Greenland Energy’s CEO Robert Price and chairman Larry Swets are modern-day treasure hunters whose mission has all the elements of an epic and highly entertaining media franchise. This docuseries will share with millions a world and an adventure the likes of which they’ve never seen,” said McGraw, better known as Dr Phil from the CBS chatshow of the same name.

Envoy launched its flagship linear network Envoy TV in October 2025. The Texas-based company produces and distributes original and licensed content across pay cable, FAST channels, podcasts and digital and social media platforms.