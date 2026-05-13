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Disney’s ABC renews entire scripted slate, sets The Rookie spin-off debut for 2027

Spin-off series The Rookie: North was greenlit earlier this week

Disney-owned US broadcast network ABC is renewing its entire scripted slate for the 2026/27 fall broadcast season, while its one new drama greenlight, The Rookie: North, has been lined up to premiere in 2027.

This marks the first time ever ABC has renewed its entire scripted roster, which comprises RJ Decker (season two), the Scrubs reboot (S2), Abbott Elementary (S6), 9-1-1 (S10), 9-1-1: Nashville (S2) and Grey’s Anatomy (S23), all of which will appear in the fall schedule.

ABC’s remaining scripted series High Potential (S3), Shifting Gears (S3), The Rookie (S9) and Will Trent (S5) will all debut in 2027 as part of the midseason line-up.

The new Rookie spin-off, which was officially greenlit earlier this week, stars Jay Ellis as a man looking to reverse a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Like the flagship series, The Rookie: North is produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television.

On the unscripted side, ABC handed renewals to Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Shark Tank, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, 20/20 and America’s Funniest Home Videos, with all returning in the fall. Both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise have also been renewed and will launch in midseason.

“We enter this fall season from a position of undeniable strength,” said Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich.

“Our focus has always been simple: Make the best shows on television and get them to audiences however they want to watch. That strategy continues to drive the success of ABC and Hulu – from legacy hits being embraced by new generations to breakout series becoming the next cultural touchstones. With a standout slate of comedies, dramas, unscripted and live programming, alongside marquee events like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, the Grammys and the Oscars in 2027, our content engine is firing on all cylinders.”

ABC’s 2026 fall primetime schedule (all times listed are ET/PT)

MONDAY
20.00 – ESPN’s Monday Night Football

TUESDAY
20.00 – Dancing with the Stars
22.00 – R.J. Decker

WEDNESDAY
20.00 – Scrubs
20.30 – Abbott Elementary
21.00 – Celebrity Jeopardy!
22.00 – Shark Tank

THURSDAY
20.00 – 9-1-1
21.00 – 9-1-1: Nashville
22.00 – Grey’s Anatomy

FRIDAY
20.00 – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
21.00 – 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY
19.30 – College Football

SUNDAY
19.00 – America’s Funniest Home Videos
20.00 – The Wonderful World of Disney

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Jordan Pinto 13-05-2026 ©C21Media
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