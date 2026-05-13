Disney’s ABC renews entire scripted slate, sets The Rookie spin-off debut for 2027

Disney-owned US broadcast network ABC is renewing its entire scripted slate for the 2026/27 fall broadcast season, while its one new drama greenlight, The Rookie: North, has been lined up to premiere in 2027.

This marks the first time ever ABC has renewed its entire scripted roster, which comprises RJ Decker (season two), the Scrubs reboot (S2), Abbott Elementary (S6), 9-1-1 (S10), 9-1-1: Nashville (S2) and Grey’s Anatomy (S23), all of which will appear in the fall schedule.

ABC’s remaining scripted series High Potential (S3), Shifting Gears (S3), The Rookie (S9) and Will Trent (S5) will all debut in 2027 as part of the midseason line-up.

The new Rookie spin-off, which was officially greenlit earlier this week, stars Jay Ellis as a man looking to reverse a lifetime of failed commitments by joining the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. Like the flagship series, The Rookie: North is produced by Lionsgate Television in partnership with 20th Television.

On the unscripted side, ABC handed renewals to Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Shark Tank, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, 20/20 and America’s Funniest Home Videos, with all returning in the fall. Both The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise have also been renewed and will launch in midseason.

“We enter this fall season from a position of undeniable strength,” said Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich.

“Our focus has always been simple: Make the best shows on television and get them to audiences however they want to watch. That strategy continues to drive the success of ABC and Hulu – from legacy hits being embraced by new generations to breakout series becoming the next cultural touchstones. With a standout slate of comedies, dramas, unscripted and live programming, alongside marquee events like the Super Bowl, the College Football Playoff, the Grammys and the Oscars in 2027, our content engine is firing on all cylinders.”

ABC’s 2026 fall primetime schedule (all times listed are ET/PT)

MONDAY

20.00 – ESPN’s Monday Night Football

TUESDAY

20.00 – Dancing with the Stars

22.00 – R.J. Decker

WEDNESDAY

20.00 – Scrubs

20.30 – Abbott Elementary

21.00 – Celebrity Jeopardy!

22.00 – Shark Tank

THURSDAY

20.00 – 9-1-1

21.00 – 9-1-1: Nashville

22.00 – Grey’s Anatomy

FRIDAY

20.00 – Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

21.00 – 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

19.30 – College Football

SUNDAY

19.00 – America’s Funniest Home Videos

20.00 – The Wonderful World of Disney