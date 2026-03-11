Digital strategist Billy Parks named boss of new digital-first division Fox Creator Studios

Former The Chernin Group (TCG) executive Billy Parks has been appointed to the newly created role of head of Fox Creator Studios (FCS), leading the company’s investment in creator-led content and next-generation digital storytelling.

Reporting to Rob Wade, CEO, Fox Entertainment, he is tasked with overseeing the vision, strategy and operations of the division, which was launched in early January.

Parks’ remit includes identifying talent, building sustainable monetisation models, collaborating to create and publish IP, and translating audience engagement into long-term IP value.

Under Parks’ leadership, FCS will partner with creators across all platforms to create scalable formats and franchises for streaming and emerging digital platforms.

He brings creative leadership and venture-backed operating experience to the role. Parks began his career in feature films before producing commercials for Chrysler and AT&T, as well as music videos for pop artists Kelly Clarkson, Beyoncé and Rhianna.

Parks later served as EVP of production and programming at TCG and held senior leadership roles at Fullscreen, Astronauts Wanted and Otter Media. He later returned to TCG as an operating partner, deploying growth capital into scaled creator-led consumer businesses, and most recently served as a venture partner at Slow Ventures Creator Fund.

FCS sees US-based studio group Fox Entertainment delve further into the digital realm with the intention of developing new formats and IP in collaboration with creators.

It is initially focusing on the culinary space, with food personalities and influencers including Gordon Ramsay as well as YouTube creators Rosanna Pansino, Jolly, Sorted Food, Food Theorists and Little Remy Food inking deals with the new entity. The division will later branch into other genres.

The roll out of FCS is a central component of Fox Entertainment’s broader digital strategy, which includes last year’s investment in vertical video specialist Holywater.

Wade said: “FCS represents a fundamental evolution in how we work with today’s most dynamic storytellers, bridging the gap between Hollywood and the rapidly expanding creator economy.

“Billy has built his career at the forefront of creator-driven media, blending creative instinct with investment and operational expertise. He understands that today’s creators are founders and brand builders, and he knows how to scale their ideas into enduring businesses.

“As we expand our digital ecosystem, we want to empower creators to bring their dreams to life, and Billy is the ideal leader to drive that effort.”

Parks said: “Creators today aren’t waiting for permission. They’re building the most dynamic media business in the world on their terms, recognising that the future belongs to ideas that travel.

“Fox has a storied legacy of empowering great creative talent, and FCS is a natural extension of that legacy. Our goal is to meet creators where they are, respect what they’ve already built and help them grow, whether that means launching a new format, expanding into new verticals or scaling their brand across platforms.

“We want to be a place that understands their needs and helps turn momentum into enduring storytelling and entertainment brands.”