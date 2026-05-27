Digital exec Will Keenan to star in TV and vertical project from Wide Water Productions

US prodco Wide Water Productions has begun pre-production on Keenan!, a comedy-drama TV series and vertical video project starring actor and former Endemol Shine executive Will Keenan.

The Philadelphia-headquartered outfit, founded in 2020 by Grant Hamilton and Greyson DelGrosso, will begin filming the show in mid-June.

Keenan! follows Will, an indie cinema veteran who navigates the shifting sands of the modern media landscape while dealing with a stressful divorce and an enthusiastic acting student.

Industry veteran Keenan was previously VP of vertical development and network programming at Maker Studios, as well as president of Endemol Shine North America’s digital division Endemol Beyond USA between 2013 and 2015.

No commissioning broadcaster or platform has been confirmed yet.

Keenan said: “Throughout my career, I’ve been blessed with the foresight to identify remarkable emerging talent. Now, as I return to the screen in a series that mirrors the personal upheavals of these turbulent times, I’m certain Wide Water’s Grant and Greyson possess the vision and patience to capture the lightning when I’m truly in my element.”

Hamilton and DelGrosso added in a joint statement: “Having Will inhabit the lead is transformative, as the character is essentially forged from his unique psyche and comedic timing.

“We feel profoundly fortunate and are ready to capture that lightning on set next month as we breathe life into this series.”