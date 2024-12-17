Please wait...
CosmoBlue Media acquires Caracol TV titles

Caracol’s acclaimed series El Secretario

NEWS BRIEF: Swiss distributor CosmoBlue Media has struck a deal with Caracol TV, acquiring a string of series from the Colombian network to represent around the world, including via YouTube.

The pact includes worldwide, non-exclusive rights to a selection of Caracol’s acclaimed titles, such as El Secretario, El Tesoro, and La Bruja. In addition to traditional broadcast and streaming rights, the agreement includes non-exclusive worldwide rights for YouTube, allowing CosmoBlue Media to distribute the series globally on the platform.

The titles will be available on CosmoBlue Media’s streaming platforms, linear channels, and YouTube, starting in early 2025, with support for all major languages, including Spanish, English, Italian, and Arabic.

