Comedian and actor Omid Djalili keeps it in the family with new prodco

Comedian and actor Omid Djalili has launched a production company alongside his family, with Shahin Sobhani joining as executive producer.

UK-based Tiny Speck Productions will aim to explore society’s big questions through a hopeful lens, with scripted and unscripted comedy, according to the star of series such as The Omid Djalili Show on the BBC and films including The Infidel.

Ara Devine, Isabella Djalili-Devine and Louis Djalili each have a decade of experience in the film and television industry and have joined forces with Omid Djalili as producers.

Executive producer Sobhani, meanwhile, has produced films such as The Infidel and Guidance, as well as a wide range of documentaries and podcasts.

Tiny Speck’s slate includes a scripted campus comedy series, a climate-related feature film, podcasts and a feature documentary.

Omid Djalili has had a long career in film and TV as well as stand-up comedy, with appearances in The Change (Channel 4), The Letter For the King (Netflix), His Dark Materials (BBC/HBO), Snatch (Sony) and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man (Sky), among others.

He also appeared in the feature films Road to Bethlehem, Love Again, The Nutcracker & the Four Realms, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Sex & the City 2, Pirates of the Caribbean III: At World’s End, Alien Autopsy, Casanova, Mean Machine, Anita & Me, Spy Game, Gladiator and Notting Hill.

He most recently appeared on stage as Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof Chichester Festival Theatre and also starred as Fagin in Oliver! at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Tonight With Omid (Emshab ba Omid), a Persian-language chat/sketch show, made its debut on BBC Persia in 2022. He also hosted ITV quiz show, Winning Combination, for two seasons and appeared on ITV’s Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration in May 2022.

“My family and I have been working together for years, and we thought it would make sense to formalise it. I’ve always believed that when we are laughing our brains work better – we see things more clearly and feel better able to handle life’s difficult questions. It’s something we need in the world, now more than ever,” said Omid Djalili.