Claus Tømming, CEO of Masha & the Bear animation studio Animaccord, dies

Claus Tømming, CEO of Masha & the Bear producer Animaccord, has died, the Cyprus-based company has announced.

“It is with profound sadness that Animaccord announces the unexpected passing of its chief executive officer, Claus Tømming,” the company said in a statement online today.

Tømming, a veteran of the distribution and licensing industry who joined Animaccord in 2020, played a key role in the growth of children’s property Masha & the Bear worldwide during his career.

Prior to joining Animaccord, Tømming spent over 20 years as managing partner at Denmark-based INK Group, a brand-building agency that worked with properties such as The Smurfs and Trolls as well as Masha & the Bear. It also developed its own animated content, including CG-animated series Zafari.

Tømming was an early adopter when it came to the distribution of children’s shows on YouTube, having seen how Masha & the Bear’s online reach helped drive consumer product success.

As the exec told C21 in 2013: “There’s naturally a big fear from the traditional media partners when they see a possible devaluation of their business by something being available to view for free. But the more an animation is available, the more successful it becomes on all other platforms.”

During his time at Animaccord, which was founded in Russia in 2008 and later moved its headquarters to Cyprus, Tømming oversaw the creation of numerous Masha & the Bear 22-minute specials, which have sold to buyers including Netflix.

“The entire Animaccord team extends its heartfelt condolences to Claus’s family, colleagues and partners. His legacy, both at Animaccord and within the wider entertainment industry, will be remembered with deep respect. Beyond his professional achievements, Claus will be missed for his passion and integrity he brought to everyone around him,” Animaccord said.