Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Christian Hug upped to new DEI role at WBD

Christian Hug

NEWS BRIEF: Christian Hug has taken over responsibility for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes on an international level for Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

In the newly created position of group VP of DEI international, Hug reports to Asif Sadiq, chief DEI officer. Hug, who has been working for WBD since 2005, will lead an international team from WBD’s Munich office. Initially holding leadership roles in HR, he subsequently worked as VP of lifeworks and inclusion from 2010. Since 2022, as VP of DEI workforce and strategy, he has developed DEI training programmes for top executives and led systemic data collection from a DEI perspective on a global level.

C21 reporter 07-08-2023 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Elefantec Global, Sonoro to adapt Crónicas Obscuras podcast for TV and film
Steve Bertram, Michael Lombardo out at eOne following $500m sale to Lionsgate
WBD loses 1.8 million subs in Q2 after Max rebrand but D2C revenue jumps
Former Java Films exec Rebecca Nicholls switches to Espresso, replaces Reilly
AMC Networks turns to library content amid ‘waning’ demand for new shows