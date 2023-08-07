Christian Hug upped to new DEI role at WBD

NEWS BRIEF: Christian Hug has taken over responsibility for all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programmes on an international level for Warner Bros Discovery (WBD).

In the newly created position of group VP of DEI international, Hug reports to Asif Sadiq, chief DEI officer. Hug, who has been working for WBD since 2005, will lead an international team from WBD’s Munich office. Initially holding leadership roles in HR, he subsequently worked as VP of lifeworks and inclusion from 2010. Since 2022, as VP of DEI workforce and strategy, he has developed DEI training programmes for top executives and led systemic data collection from a DEI perspective on a global level.