Channel 4 orders second season of intelligence format Secret Genius

UK pubcaster Channel 4 has recommissioned intelligence-focused format Secret Genius for a second season.

Hosted by comedian Alan Carr and lexicographer and etymologist Susie Dent (Countdown), Secret Genius aims to uncover the hidden potential of ordinary people with extraordinary minds.

The format sees people from across the UK and from different walks of life take on a series of immersive intelligence games based on the challenges IQ society Mensa uses to measure IQ.

Season two will return with an extended run of seven episodes and will feature games for viewers to play along with at home.

The series is coproduced by Mothership and WPP Media’s Motion Entertainment. The exec producers are Mothership’s Kelly Webb-Lamb and Motion Entertainment duo Melanie Darlaston and Jon Cahn.