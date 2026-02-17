CBC ramps up kids’ slate with five new commissions and one renewal

Canadian pubcaster CBC has commissioned five new kids’ series, including a 2D preschool animated series from Boat Rocker Studios, as well as renewing its Murdoch Mysteries tween spinoff for a third instalment.

Hartford, produced by Boat Rocker Studios and Industrial Brothers, follows a cautious five-and-a-half-year-old bunny named Hartford as he navigates through everyday adventures with his single dad and best friends, Lala and Maple. The 26×11’ series is set to premiere in 2027.

The CBC also commissioned Cool Indigenous Stuff (13×6’, Kejic Media), which follows two indigenous youths, Brody Morrisseau and Winter Sinclair, on a mission to check out the coolest events, people and experiences across indigenous nations; and 3D animation Little Margo Stories, (50×3’, Lightcatcher Media), which follows the adventures of a curious mole who discovers the everyday wonders of the natural world.

The latter series will debut in summer 2027 and is an extension of the Little Margo Stories YouTube channel, which has amassed more than 340,000 subscribers and 120 million views.

Other new titles getting the greenlight are Olga (Apartment 11, Fabrique Fantastique), a 2D animation based on Elise Gravel’s graphic novel about a 10-year-old budding zoologist who discovers a strange, stinky, possibly alien creature that is obsessed with people. Aimed at kids aged six to nine, the show is set to premiere on CBC and Radio/Canada in 2028.

In addition, CBC ordered 2D animated series Stevie and the Sacred Animals (Eagle Vision and Sinking Ship Entertainment in association with Aboriginal Peoples Television Network), about a smart six-year-old Anishinaabe (Ojibwe) girl who moves from the city to her First Nation community. The 52×11’ series is scheduled to debut next year.

Elsewhere, CBC handed a season three renewal to Macy Murdoch (Shaftesbury), which follows the young investigator as she reopens the century-old mystery of The Night Watchman, a notorious killer who vanished in the early 1900s.

“Preschoolers and school-aged children will be delighted by the iconic characters and stunning animation in these highly creative shows that will not only entertain but also spark curiosity in kids across Canada,” said CBC’s general manager of entertainment, factual and sports, Sally Catto.

“We are proud to continue to partner with Canadian producers to better serve young audiences and support the children’s content industry in this country.”