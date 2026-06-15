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Cake teams with WEP to relaunch classic Voltron catalogue

Cake will now distribute the 280 episodes of Voltron

NEWS BRIEF: London-based kids’ content specialist Cake and US entertainment studio World Events Productions (WEP) have signed an international distribution partnership for classic animated TV sci-fi franchise Voltron, ahead of the live-action feature film due out from Amazon/MGM in 2027.

The partnership with WEP will see Cake take on global distribution of the 280 episodes of Voltron, spanning over 40 years. Originally adapted by WEP from the Japanese anime Beast King GoLion, the content includes Voltron: Defender of the Universe, Voltron: Golion, Voltron: Dairugger XV, Voltron: The Third Dimension and 2011’s Voltron Force, which aired on Nicktoons.

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Michael Pickard 15-06-2026 ©C21Media
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