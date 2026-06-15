C4, Boots team up with comics on branded series

NEWS BRIEF: UK public broadcaster Channel 4 has partnered with high street retailer Boots on a new branded entertainment series, Summer Unboxed with Maisie & Joel (5×15’), starring comedians Maisie Adam and Joel Dommett.

The series, produced by Banijay UK’s Electric Robin, follows the pair as they take on a series of summer adventures across the UK, with mystery boxes filled with postcard challenges, seasonal items and Boots-curated product selections shaping the competitive tasks. The show will premiere on Channel 4’s YouTube channel from June 19, with the full boxset available to stream on Channel 4 later this summer. Highlights will also appear in the broadcaster’s TikTok, Instagram and Facebook accounts.