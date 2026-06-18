BossaNova adds former All3Media, TVF Int’l, TF1 America execs to sales team

UK financing and distribution company BossaNova Media has appointed three former executives from All3Media, TVF International and TF1 America to its sales team.

Joining as a sales manager is Alex Lindsay, who was a sales exec at TVF International. She will lead BossaNova’s expansion in Asia, Canada, Iberia and Latin America and will also collaborate with CEO Paul Heaney and commercial and business affairs director Claire Lowe to shape the company’s US AVoD strategy.

Hannah Collins, meanwhile, will manage the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the Middle East and Africa. She began her distribution career at All3Media International working across CEE and MENA, while also spending the past three years on acquisitions at All3Media and Viasat. During her time there, she managed the global roll-out of series such as The Traitors, David Attenborough’s Oceans and Fleabag.

Completing the team is Ashleigh Henry, who joins as sales co-ordinator and executive assistant to the CEO, after holding a similar role at TF1 America and Noah Media.

The trio will report to head of sales Tatiana Grinkevich, who oversees territories including pan-EMEA, Germany, Benelux, France and Italy.

Grinkevich said: “Strengthening our sales team was a key priority for us this year and bringing Hannah, Alex and Ashleigh on board marks an important step forward for BossaNova. Together they combine strong market knowledge with sharp commercial instinct and a genuine understanding of client needs even in this changing market.

“We are moving into ‘BossaNova 2.0’ phase and as we look ahead to preparing to showcase our enhanced capabilities at Mipcom, we look forward to doing what we’ve been doing but even better.”

The appointments follow a “strategic refresh” of BossaNova’s acquisitions team, with former Nat Geo exec Francesca Johnson now heading acquisitions, Iona Hopper joining as acquisitions manager and Lyra Semsedini as acquisitions and materials coordinator.