Netflix will grow studio capabilities and target YA audiences reveals Jinny Howe

BANFF: Netflix’s head of US and Canada scripted series Jinny Howe says the streaming giant is on a mission to grow its studio capabilities as it looks to take greater control over its own destiny.

Speaking during a keynote interview at the Banff World Media Festival on Monday, Howe said one of her top priorities since being promoted last year has been to grow the “studio entity” that will allow the streamer to “manifest our own destiny to realise the most diverse and varied slate possible.”

“We evolved some of our structures to make sure we’re being aggressive in places that we want, [with] the studio being an opportunity to help build up from the ground floor some of the things that we aren’t seeing coming from the marketplace, and just have a little more hustle in that way,” she said.

Asked whether there is a shift in the ratio of projects Netflix buys versus developing in-house, Howe added that the evolved structure enables the company to “get more competitive with key IP” and work more closely with both emerging and established creative talent.

Howe added the growth of Netflix’s in-house studio capabilities is enabling the streamer to “[build] towards having the best versions of these shows” while letting creators bring in shows that are not in advanced stages of development.

“It’s been very symbiotic, because I do think it’s a very different mindset,” she said. “It’s creating more opportunity for [creators]. On the studio side, things don’t have to be as fully baked. They can come in at the studio phase and be built more towards [what a Netflix show is].”

The need for Netflix to grow its in-house development capabilities has arguably become more necessary in the wake of its aborted attempt to acquire Warner Bros Discovery’s studio and streaming businesses.

The deal had been set to bring WBD’s vast studio infrastructure under the Netflix umbrella, although that will now be combined with Paramount Skydance’s own studio assets after the David Ellison-led company acquired WBD.

While the chaos of the WBD auction played out, Netflix remained steadfast in its commitment to growing its content spend to US$20bn this year. On the original commissioning side of the equation, Howe said it is a “privilege” to be able to continue growing its content spend, particularly at a time when much of the industry is contracting.

“Our volume is not slowing down – we are very fortunate to still be in this growth mindset,” she said, adding that the “volume feels appropriate” for the fact Netflix is programming for a global audience of around one billion people. She also noted that Netflix, like most of its peers, measures success as “viewing relative to cost.”

Elsewhere, Howe broke some news, revealing Netflix had commissioned a young-adult romantic drama called Icebreaker, set in the world of college ice hockey. Based on Hannah Grace’s romance novel of the same name, the story follows a competitive figure skater with her eyes on Olympic gold who is forced to share the rink with a hockey player who is equally determined to go pro.

Howe indicated that she is looking to build out Netflix’s slate of young-adult shows as it looks to serve growing demand.

“I personally love the genre. I love the romance engine that exists in a lot of [the stories],” she said. However, she emphasised that her goal is not simply “chasing the hottest IP in the marketplace” but also working with more emerging creators.

“I have been feeling a momentum in original ideas as well, and I feel like there’s a new wave of first-time creators that are coming to the fore with these wholly original, authored ideas, and I think audiences seem really delighted and surprised by some of these shows,” she said.