Bomanbridge, Wind Sun Sky strike Future Chicken agreement

NEWS BRIEF: Singapore-based sales house Bomanbridge Media and Vancouver-headquartered multimedia outfit Wind Sun Sky Entertainment have inked a coproduction and distribution deal for animated kids’ series Future Chicken & the Planet Protectors (working title).

The 20×11’ show follows a chicken and an unhatched egg called Frittata who journey to the past to prevent environmental problems from becoming future catastrophes. It is inspired by the Future Chicken franchise, which has already proved popular on digital-first platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Roblox. The toon has Shaw Rocket Fund and educational charities Science World, ClearWater Futures Foundation and Temerty Foundation attached.