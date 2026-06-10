Please wait...
Please wait...

Bomanbridge, Wind Sun Sky strike Future Chicken agreement

Future Chicken & the Planet Protectors

NEWS BRIEF: Singapore-based sales house Bomanbridge Media and Vancouver-headquartered multimedia outfit Wind Sun Sky Entertainment have inked a coproduction and distribution deal for animated kids’ series Future Chicken & the Planet Protectors (working title).

The 20×11’ show follows a chicken and an unhatched egg called Frittata who journey to the past to prevent environmental problems from becoming future catastrophes. It is inspired by the Future Chicken franchise, which has already proved popular on digital-first platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Roblox. The toon has Shaw Rocket Fund and educational charities Science World, ClearWater Futures Foundation and Temerty Foundation attached.

Avatar photo
C21 reporter 10-06-2026 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Amazon, Banijay, Fremantle execs look beyond books for adaptation IP
Lionsgate alum Nicholas Yelland joins Boat Rocker in global content strategy role
Banijay Kids & Family secures CEE deals with buyers including Canal+, MTVA, RTV
California, NY among states prepping lawsuit to block Paramount-WBD merger
Eccho Rights picks up pair of Grafi2000 titles as it expands into Turkish animation

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21MARKETPLACE