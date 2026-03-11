Blink49 Studios signs first-look pact with Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue

Toronto-headquartered Blink49 Studios has inked a two-year first-look production deal with Will Arnett’s Electric Avenue to collaborate on scripted TV projects.

Arrested Development actor Arnett and business partner Marc Forman launched US-based Electric Avenue in 2014. It has produced programming such as Peacock’s post-apocalyptic action series Twisted Metal and Netflix’s Murderville.

Blink49, led by CEO John Morayniss, said the pact strengthens its growing scripted division and commitment to making creator-led TV.

Last December, the outfit struck a similar scripted first-look deal with Belletrist Productions, the US-based company led by American actor and producer Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss.

Prior to that, other Blink49 deals saw the company take on investment from Bell Media, secure a long-term development and production partnership with US-based Piller/Segan, and a first-look production deal with Virginia Rankin’s Rankin File Productions.

Pancho Mansfield, president, global scripted television at Blink49 Studios, said: “Electric Avenue has consistently delivered smart, distinctive series with a strong creative point of view. This partnership reflects our focus on working with creators who take real tonal risks and build stories that resonate deeply with audiences.”

Arnett and Forman said in a statement: “Blink49 has built a reputation for backing bold ideas and giving creators the space to do their best work.

“We’re excited to partner with a team that shares our appetite for taking bigger creative swings, championing unique voices from around the world, and developing some of the most compelling emerging IP. We’re especially aligned in how we approach the global television business – finding inventive pathways and partnerships to getting ambitious shows greenlit.”