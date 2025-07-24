BBC Studios Productions seeking hires for new AI Creative Lab

BBC Studios Productions is assembling a specialist team of creatives, technologists and producers to explore how artificial intelligence can be used more widely across its output, including in the development of new show concepts.

The commercial arm of the BBC said the lab will act as a dedicated hub for experimentation, bringing together AI specialists, creative talent and producers to explore how AI can unlock new possibilities, from concept development to production workflows.

The initiative is designed to “supercharge innovation” across the company’s global content portfolio, which spans production companies around the world working in scripted, entertainment, audio, factual and kids and family.

BBC Studios said it wants to support these teams to experiment confidently and responsibly with rapidly expanding technologies.

It has emphasised the initiative is exploratory and the tech will be used thoughtfully and with editorial integrity, guided by the BBC Group’s AI Principles.

These principles, updated last month, will state the UK pubcaster will always “act in the best interests of the public, prioritise talent and creativity and be open and transparent.”

As part of the launch, BBC Studios is recruiting a specialist team of AI creatives, technologists, and producers, with the search for the person to fill the lead role beginning today.

It comes after BBC Studios-backed online learning platform BBC Maestro used advanced audio-visual AI technology to deliver a crime writing course, featuring lessons from Agatha Christie herself, brought to life through her own words and likeness.

BBC Studios majority owns labels including Clerkenwell Films, Baby Cow Productions, Firebird Pictures, House Productions, Lookout Point, Sid Gentle Films and Voltage TV and has also invested in indies such as Boffola, VAL, Expectation, Mettlemouse, Moonage Pictures, Mothership and Turbine.

Zai Bennett, CEO and chief creative officer at BBC Studios Productions, said: “As a global producer, we believe the future of British storytelling lies at the crossroads of creativity and technology.

“The AI Lab is about doing just that – creating new worlds, new formats, and new ways to tell stories that matter, and a space where our teams can push boundaries, experiment fearlessly, and reimagine what’s possible. Throughout all this however, we’ll continue to ensure that innovation never compromises our editorial integrity or the deep respect we have for the rights of our creative talent and contributors.”