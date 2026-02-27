BBC, Sky News leaders among bosses calling for protection of original journalism in age of AI

Bosses at the BBC and Sky News are among those to have signed an open letter urging global leaders across publishing, broadcasting, media and news to become founding members of a new coalition set up to protect original journalism against AI.

The open letter comes from Tim Davie, outgoing BBC director-general; David Rhodes, executive chairman at Sky News; Jon Slade, CEO at the Financial Times; Anna Bateson, CEO at The Guardian; and Anna Jones, CEO at Telegraph Media Group.

It sets out the stall of Spur (Standards for Publisher Usage Rights), which is seeking to make sure AI tools generate accurate information while ensuring the publishers whose content is “scraped” are properly remunerated.

The open letter can be read in full below:

An open letter to our fellow leaders in global media

We write to you at a pivotal moment for our industry.

We invite you – global leaders across publishing, broadcasting, media and news – to join us as founding members of a new coalition: Spur – the Standards for Publisher Usage Rights coalition.

Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally reshaping how content is created, distributed, discovered and monetised. We believe we need to come together to protect original journalism and secure the long-term sustainability of our industry. AI brings opportunities for publishers and our audience. Our organisations are already at the forefront of using AI in responsible ways to benefit our audiences. But AI also raises urgent questions about fairness, consent, attribution, transparency and trust.

Across the industry, our reporting, our archives, our original content, have become foundational training material for AI systems. This material has been scraped, copied and reused with no common standards to enable permission or payment, weakening the economic model that supports journalism. The lack of transparency about how AI answers are created risks eroding public trust in both the news and the technologies used to access it.

Spur’s mission is clear: to establish shared technical standards and responsible licensing frameworks that ensure AI developers can access high quality, reliable journalism in legitimate, responsible and convenient ways, while guaranteeing that publishers retain practical control of their content and receive fair value when it is used.

The coalition will:

Develop shared industry standards, creating responsible ways for original journalism to be used sustainably

Reduce friction in licensing and bridge the gap between publishers and AI developers

Identify gaps in the technical tools needed to protect intellectual property, and support their creation

Ensure high value content can be accessed through rights cleared, accountable channels

Evaluate existing industry infrastructure and assess where new technologies or approaches are needed

Enable transparent, scalable use of journalistic content

For more than two centuries, media organisations have invested in journalism and newsgathering that underpin informed, connected societies. Our work strengthens democracy, empowers citizens, and holds those in power to account. This contribution rests not only on our reach, but on the standards that sustain it: editorial accuracy, accountability and trust. Trust earned over decades.

This is a global challenge, and Spur’s ambition is to be a global coalition. Working across the industry, we can build systems that respect original reporting, uphold public trust, and enable both journalism and AI to thrive. Together, we will work with tech companies to adopt responsible, rights-cleared pathways to journalistic content, and with policymakers to build a modern regulatory framework that protects publisher rights and sets clear expectations for responsible AI development.

Our goal is to help shape a market that rewards original reporting and supports responsible AI innovation.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Sincerely,

David Rhodes, executive chairman, Sky News

Anna Jones, CEO, Telegraph Media Group

Anna Bateson, CEO, The Guardian

Tim Davie, BBC director-general

Jon Slade, CEO, Financial Times

To learn more or to express interest in joining the coalition, contact [email protected].