BBC names former interim chief Rhodri Talfan Davies as deputy director-general

UK public service broadcaster the BBC has appointed Rhodri Talfan Davies as deputy director-general (DG), working as second-in-command to new DG Matt Brittin.

Davies had previously served as interim DG, a position he held since Tim Davie’s departure from the corporation’s top job in April.

In his new role, Davies will be responsible for shaping and delivering the BBC’s editorial strategy and safeguarding the public’s trust in the organisation.

He will drive the pubcaster’s commitment to editorial excellence, ensuring it responds rapidly and robustly to any editorial and operational issues.

The appointment follows what the BBC describes as a “competitive internal recruitment process.” Davies takes up the role with immediate effect and will serve as a member of both the executive committee and BBC board.

Davies has worked at the BBC for 28 years in a variety of roles, including director of the BBC’s Nations division. Rhuanedd Richards will continue to lead Nations as interim director.

Brittin said: “Rhodri was the outstanding choice among several very strong candidates. He is a trusted, experienced leader – the BBC’s values seem woven into his DNA.

“I’ve got to know him myself in recent months and I’ve seen at first-hand how invaluable his judgment, breadth of experience and sense of purpose are to this organisation. He is steeped in the BBC’s public service mission while sharing my ambition and sense of urgency to reinvent the BBC for the future.”

Davies said: “I’m honoured to have been appointed deputy director-general. The BBC is a beacon of trust and excellence for millions of people here in the UK and globally.

“I’m looking forward to working with teams across the organisation to promote the highest editorial and creative standards, and to uphold the BBC’s values across our services.”

In other BBC news, former LADbible executive Lindsay Turner has been appointed as VP, digital growth and strategy for BBC Studios Digital Brands.

Her remit covers commercial partnerships across the full portfolio, from platform relationships with YouTube and TikTok to client partnerships and rights-holder relationships, alongside ownership of the global advertising proposition and go-to-market delivery.

Turner joins from VCCP Media, where she was MD. Before that she spent four years at LADbible Group and held CEO roles at Spark Foundry and Blue 449.

Turner said: “BBC Studios Digital Brands brings together global scale, trusted IP and highly engaged audiences across the platforms where people are choosing to watch.

“My focus is on helping advertisers and partners understand that opportunity, and on building the commercial relationships that will take it into its next phase of growth, and I look forward to getting started.”