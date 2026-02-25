BBC brings back Suranne Jones drama Doctor Foster for S3 a decade on

LONDON TV SCREENINGS: The BBC has recommissioned relationship drama Doctor Foster for a third season, a decade after the last run aired.

Created and written by Mike Bartlett, the new five-part run will see Suranne Jones reprise her role as Gemma Foster, opposite Bertie Carvel as Simon and Tom Taylor as Tom.

Made by Drama Republic (Riot Women, One Day, Steal) for BBC iPlayer and BBC One, filming on the 5×60’ series will begin this spring, the pubcaster announced at this week’s London TV Screenings.

The original plot centred on a wife’s revenge mission against her husband who she found was having an affair. Ten years later she’s ready to make a fresh start with a new man but shadows from the past haunt her forthcoming wedding.

Doctor Foster aired on BBC One in 2015 and 2017, with nearly 10 million people watching the finale of season two.

S3 will be directed by John Hardwick (One Day, Buccaneers), with Nige Watson (Killing Eve, The Assassin) as producer. Executive producers are Roanna Benn and Jude Liknaitzky for Drama Republic and Mike Bartlett and Jones.

The new episodes were commissioned by Lindsay Salt, BBC director of drama. BBC Studios is handling global sales of the series and the format, which has been adapted in 15 territories worldwide.