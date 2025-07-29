Banijay Asia, Collective Artists Network partner on creator-driven content for brands in India

Banijay Asia has partnered with Indian talent agency Collective Artists Network (CAN) to make content with online creators for brands and social media platforms.

This collaboration will conceptualise, develop and produce creator-first and creator-controlled properties across scripted, unscripted, branded and digital-first formats.

These will span longform shows, shortform skits, microdramas and vertical social media content, tapping into India’s booming creator economy online across Instagram, YouTube, Facebook and other platforms.

Banijay Asia said the partnership would leverage its expertise in content creation and large-scale production with CAN’s expansive creator and brand network.

Already onboard the collaboration are creators such as Aisha Ahmed, Dolly Singh and Kashish, who are developing “brand-friendly” content, Banijay Asia said. The talent will potentially work across Banijay Asia’s existing IP by hosting, acting, writing or contributing creatively to the company’s broad content slate.

CAN is also in conversations with large fast-moving consumer goods and e-commerce advertisers to co-create “high-impact, culturally resonant content that merges entertainment with brand purpose.”

Deepak Dhar, founder and group CEO, Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, said: “This partnership marks a bold new chapter in content creation – where creators are no longer just participants but become the driving force behind the narrative.

“By joining forces with Collective Artists Network, we’re building a powerful ecosystem at the intersection of content, creators and brands. Together, we’re setting the blueprint for the future of entertainment.”

Mrinalini Jain, group chief development officer at Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, added: “We see this as a creator-powered revolution. The future lies in content that’s authentic, scalable and culture-shaping – and creators are at the centre of it.

“With Collective Artists Network’s unmatched access to talent and brands, and Banijay Asia’s storytelling DNA, we’re launching a next-gen engine that’s built for today’s platforms and tomorrow’s audiences.”

CAN co-founder Dhruv Chigopekar said: “This partnership marks a meaningful step forward for both traditional and new-age content. Banijay Asia has built some of India’s most iconic shows, and to see that scale and storytelling depth now extend to the creator space is exciting.

“What’s changing is how stories are being told; creators are becoming part of the process instead of just the output. This collaboration allows us to explore that shift thoughtfully, combining structure with spontaneity and legacy with a fresh lens. We believe it’s a strong foundation for what the next decade of entertainment could look like.”