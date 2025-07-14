Please wait...
Baltic versions of The Floor laid down at new hub as Talpa format continues expansion

Talpa Studios’ The Floor premiered on RTL4 in the Netherlands

Pan-Baltic commercial broadcasting company TV3 Group has commissioned adaptations of hit Dutch quizshow format The Floor in Estonia and Latvia.

In Estonia, the show will premiere on TV3 with 60 daily episodes, while in Latvia, a 12-episode weekly version will air on the local edition of TV3.

Both versions will be produced by ELITAZ in a newly developed Baltic hub, set up to service productions across the Baltic region.

Created by Talpa Studios (Million Dollar Island), the format originally launched on RTL4 in the Netherlands early in 2023 and has since been licensed in more than 20 territories. The show sees 100 quiz fanatics face off in quiz duels on a giant LED floor divided into 100 equal squares, each representing its own field of knowledge.

Gediminas Jaunius, ELITAZ’s chief producer, said: “This format is a perfect match for our region: smart, dynamic and full of energy.”

